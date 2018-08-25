Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.