Monoeci (XMCC) Price Hits $0.0908

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monoeci has a total market cap of $604,927.00 and $101,643.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.02134907 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010593 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000687 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004490 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002576 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 7,659,341 coins and its circulating supply is 6,659,341 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

