Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,382. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.95%. equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

