Monster Beverage (MNST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $123,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $175,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

