Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Walmart (WMT) a $98.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Walmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.89.

WMT stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,308,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $109,926,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,083,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

