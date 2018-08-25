Mothercare plc (MTC) Insider Mark Newton-Jones Buys 201,305 Shares

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 201,305 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,326.25 ($64,331.14).

MTC opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Friday. Mothercare plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.48 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.75).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mothercare from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

