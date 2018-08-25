Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

MPAA stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 516,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 186,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,026,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 84,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

