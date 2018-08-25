Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.