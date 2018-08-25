Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 119.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 153.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 113,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

