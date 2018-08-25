Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,470,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,421,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avnet by 2,956.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505,045 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Avnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,693,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,157,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Avnet has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

