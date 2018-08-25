National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.06 billion.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.80.

TSE RY opened at C$103.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.13 and a 12 month high of C$108.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.51, for a total transaction of C$1,064,289.82. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.48, for a total transaction of C$111,654.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,425 and have sold 59,085 shares valued at $5,966,257.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

