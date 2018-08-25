National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for High Arctic Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of High Arctic Energy Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.69 and a twelve month high of C$4.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from High Arctic Energy Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Vasey sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,090.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.