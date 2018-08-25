National Commerce (NCOM) versus MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Critical Review

National Commerce (NYSE: MSL) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Commerce and MidSouth Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Commerce $129.83 million 7.23 $20.06 million $1.97 23.10 MidSouth Bancorp $102.40 million 2.54 -$11.76 million ($0.27) -57.78

National Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of National Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of National Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Commerce does not pay a dividend. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Commerce and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Commerce 18.14% 7.97% 1.25% MidSouth Bancorp -9.12% 3.83% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Commerce and MidSouth Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Commerce 0 2 0 0 2.00 MidSouth Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

National Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given National Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Commerce is more favorable than MidSouth Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

National Commerce has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Commerce beats MidSouth Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial real estate term, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loans, as well as home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans to purchase automobiles and other consumer durable goods. In addition, the company provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, and automotive parts and service providers; and electronic banking services, including commercial and retail online banking, automated bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture. The company offers its services through 7 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, and Baldwin County, Alabama; 21 full-service banking offices in central and northeast Florida, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Patriot Bank, and FirstAtlantic Bank names; and 2 full-service banking offices and a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. National Commerce Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of February 27, 2018, the company had 48 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

