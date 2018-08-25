NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

NBTB stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $227,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,098.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday acquired 850 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $33,303.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at $223,796.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

