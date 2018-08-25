NeoGenomics (NEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

NEO opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven C. Jones sold 169,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,979,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 89,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,259,219.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,863 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,675,000 after buying an additional 401,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 184,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 101.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,557,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 784,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

