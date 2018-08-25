Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,692 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 73,072 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NRO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter.

