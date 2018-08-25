Neumark Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008685 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui. Neumark has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and $52,870.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00263648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00150653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032081 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,005,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,031 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, BitBay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

