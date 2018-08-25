Newater Technology (NEWA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NEWA stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Newater Technology has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newater Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Newater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

