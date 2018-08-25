NewMarket Co. (NEU) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $3,964,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in NewMarket by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $396.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $358.33 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.71.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). NewMarket had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

