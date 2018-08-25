Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 130,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

