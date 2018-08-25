News Corp Class A (NWSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,444,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,915,162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,567,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,953 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in News Corp Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 619,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 616,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,776. News Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.88.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that News Corp Class A will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About News Corp Class A

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

