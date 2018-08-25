Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1,230.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Noble Financial lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $94.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $170,155.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $798,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $145,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,871.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $485,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $82.25 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

