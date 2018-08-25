Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

