Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 988 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,631,000 after acquiring an additional 692,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,797,000 after purchasing an additional 641,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,238.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $19,785,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,904,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.23 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

