Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $565,000 Stake in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Pentair by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,973,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 955,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pentair by 39.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,619,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,611 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pentair by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,942,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 703,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,367,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

