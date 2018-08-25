Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $729,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

Shares of ON stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

