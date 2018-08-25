Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,100 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 92.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $287.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $242.93 and a 1-year high of $287.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

