Norbord Inc (OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$55.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CSFB cut Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Norbord stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$55.00. 245,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$41.30 and a 1-year high of C$58.92.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$912.46 million during the quarter. Norbord had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 26.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.73%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

