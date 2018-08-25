Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holdings Raised by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 113.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

NYSE NSC opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.90 and a 1-year high of $176.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

