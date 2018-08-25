Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($70.98).

NOEJ stock opened at €55.30 ($62.84) on Friday. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a fifty-two week high of €65.95 ($74.94).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

