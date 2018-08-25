North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,025. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

