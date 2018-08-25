Northern Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $287.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

