Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $154,526.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,980.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,631 shares of company stock worth $2,072,144. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

