NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,002,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $92,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 136,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

