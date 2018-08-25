NTT Docomo (DCM) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1975836170976 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE DCM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

