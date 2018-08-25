Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

