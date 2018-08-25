Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6837684180385 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE NAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.53. 133,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,205. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

