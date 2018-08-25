NV5 Global (NVEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NV5 Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9704391472622 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NVEE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $91.55.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.64%. equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $827,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $15,049,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock worth $17,257,400. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

