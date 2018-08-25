NVIDIA (NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.48

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $269.48 and last traded at $267.16, with a volume of 729135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

