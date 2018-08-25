Okta Inc (OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 5,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $292,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $146,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 988,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,005. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $115,170,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 7,191.6% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,078,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 66.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 113.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,626,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 864,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.