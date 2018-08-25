Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 6,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

