OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 20,900 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $794,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

