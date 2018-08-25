OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $3.54 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $7,285,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $8,867,344. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

