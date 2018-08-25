O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Stake Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $330.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $334.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $1,650,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,367,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,266 shares of company stock worth $72,525,319. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.