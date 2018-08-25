Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

