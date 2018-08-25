P H Glatfelter (GLT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

GLT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.73 million. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

