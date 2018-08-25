Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 461.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 283,016 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 82.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 39.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 625.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,097. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

