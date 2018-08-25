Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $110.64 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.22.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

