PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (GE)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after buying an additional 7,675,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,571,000 after buying an additional 1,193,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE GE opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

