Papp L Roy & Associates Has $234,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 5,573,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,073 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 702,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 354,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,882,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,459,000 after acquiring an additional 328,094 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 239,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 789,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $52.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

